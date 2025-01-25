Man Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor In 2020

The Court Of Presiding officer fast track court, Aarti Mohan, announced the sentence after convicting the accused Fazil Saleem Bhat of Batwara Srinagar for the offences under 3/4 of under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the prosecution, the case was registered following a complaint on 9 March 2020 by a resident that his 9-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted after she went to buy biscuits from Bhat's shop.

The victim's father in his statement before the court stated that as soon as his daughter reached Bhat's shop, he told her that the biscuit was in the room upstairs the shop and subsequent raped her there.

After hearing prosecution and counsel representing Bhat, the court convicted and sentenced Bhat, observing that prosecution has succeeded in proving its case against accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Subsequently, the court sentenced Bhat to simple imprisonment of twenty years (20 years) along with a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 4 of POCSO Act.

“In case he fails to make the payment of fine, he shall undergo further imprisonment for 03 months,” the court said, adding,“The amount of fine if realized shall be awarded to the victim as compensation.”

The court also ordered that the period for which Bhat has remained in judicial custody shall be deducted from the period of imprisonment awarded to him.

Separately, the court forwarded case to Member Secretary J&K SLSA for award of compensation of Rs. 3,00,000 in favor of the victim.

“A perusal of the file reveals that the victim has not been awarded any compensation for the mental, physical and psychological trauma she and her family has undergone due to the commission of offence against the victim,” the court said, adding,“Accordingly, the case is recommended to

Member Secretary J&K SLSA for award of compensation of Rs. 3,00,000/- in favor of the victim. Copy of this order be sent to Secretary DLSA Srinagar for forwarding the same to Member Secretary J&K SLSA.”

Earlier, the court observed that the child sexual abuse is a serious problem and a large number of cases have emerged where the children are being subjected to physical, emotional and the most heinous of all, sexual abuse.

“The crime against the children by way of sexual harassment not only affects the child's physical and psychological health but also has a devastating effect on the society as well the family of the victim,” the court added.

