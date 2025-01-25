Qatar PM, Russian FM Discuss Regional, Int'l Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday discussed over the phone several regional and international issues.

During the phone conversation, they also considered cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to promote and develop them and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Qatari Foreign said in a press release.

The two ministers, further, addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Syria, it added.

The Qatari prime minister restated his country's support to all international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and diplomatic methods. (end)

