Trump commands release of JFK, RFK, MLK documents

(MENAFN) President Donald has signed an executive order to declassify documents related to the 1960s assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The order directs the director of national intelligence to create a plan within 15 days to fully release the files on JFK’s assassination and within 45 days for the other two.



Trump made the promise at a rally ahead of his inauguration, noting the ongoing public interest and speculation surrounding these high-profile killings. The National Archives holds millions of records related to JFK’s death, and while most were set for release by 2017, thousands of documents remain withheld due to national security concerns.



During his first term, Trump had authorized the release of some files but kept others classified under pressure from intelligence agencies. In a video of him signing the new order, Trump declared, “Everything will be revealed,” acknowledging the long-standing anticipation surrounding the disclosures.



