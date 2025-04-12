Richa Chadha Talks About The Growing Inexplicable Sadness Among People

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha held a mirror to society as she reflected on the growing inexplicable sadness among people through her latest post.

She penned on her IG, "For the past few months, I have been grappling with something, while experiencing my life as a new mom, almost as a witness... and with that emotions that come like waves of the ocean. High tide and low tide.

The 'Fukrey' actress added, "No matter who I speak to, whether they live in India or not, doesn't matter if they're young or old, no matter the gender, whether they are atheists or God-fearing, whether artists or normies - there is an inexplicable sadness. A feeling of impending and imminent doom a numb kind of hopelessness, born out of strife and struggle."

Speaking about the growing impact of AI, she went on to say, "Economic uncertainty does not help. There is a feeling that either they would lose relevance in this fast changing world or their jobs may become obsolete. This is a very real fear in the face of AI. I get it."

Talking about how health issues among the young are increasing rapidly, Richa wrote, "There is a pervasive anxiety about the future which ever lens you look at it from. Perhaps the pandemic changed us and our surroundings more than we are able to confess to ourselves.

There is also chaos as far as health is concerned. While many are walking up to the reality that nature is the source of wealth and development cannot be at the cost of our habitat, most are alarmed at even the young just dropping dead."

She added, "Something has changed. Something is amiss. Maybe whatever we have been told about the world we live in is a lie. Perhaps whatever we are not told about 'true human nature' is nothing but the imagination of a paranoid, unhappy man."

Richa concluded, "Bottom line- people are not happy. And we here certainly rank among the least happy nations in the world at present."

Toward the end, she asked a question that will certainly make you think - "What went wrong?"