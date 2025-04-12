Unhindered Communication Between Azerbaijan And Nakhchivan Crucial For National Integrity, Bayramov Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ensuring seamless transport communication between the mainland of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is vital for the country's territorial integrity and regional stability, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azernews reports.

Trend reports that Bayramov addressed this issue while discussing the broader context of regional cooperation and challenges in the South Caucasus.

“The trilateral statement adopted in November 2020 explicitly calls for the opening of transport communications between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This is a significant step in resolving a unique situation for Azerbaijan, where two parts of the country are separated from each other,” Bayramov explained.

He elaborated on the historical context of the situation, highlighting that the railway system connecting mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan existed since Soviet times. During that period, the railway was an integral part of Azerbaijan's national transportation network, managed by the Azerbaijani railway system.

“The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has, unfortunately, become a hostage to this situation. That's why the reopening of transport links is a critical issue for us,” Bayramov added.