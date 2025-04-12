Mamata Govt Behind Murshidabad Violence: BJP Leader Raj Purohit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) As protests continue in West Bengal over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Senior BJP leader Raj Purohit on Saturday alleged that the violence in Murshidabad was sponsored by the West Bengal government.

Purohit said, "The Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed. This law is in favour of poor Muslims, but some people are unable to digest it. These are the same people who were misusing Waqf resources for personal gain."

He further alleged that, "The protests in the name of the Waqf Amendment Act mare being orchestrated by the Congress, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The violence in Murshidabad is state-sponsored."

Speaking on the political motive, Purohit claimed, "With elections approaching in West Bengal, the Chief Minister is trying to appease the 32 per cent Muslim population. She is catering to Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims. Some people are disturbed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for a Maoist-free India and are trying to create unrest. Pakistan and China cannot tolerate a strong and united India."

Targeting the Trinamool Congress Supremo, he said, "Mamata Banerjee follows a 'kill and be killed' style of politics. There are different types of Muslims -- patriotic, terrorist, and peace-loving Muslims."

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he added, "Akhilesh and Owaisi are lost souls. They are only spreading confusion among Muslims over the Waqf Act. The amendment benefits poor Pasmanda Muslims. Amit Shah has never said that we are taking away any Muslim's land."

Purohit emphasised that the Waqf Amendment Act is meant to ensure justice and transparency in the use of Waqf properties and that misleading narratives are being pushed by those with vested interests.