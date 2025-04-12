Maclaren’S Extra-Time Winner Crowns Mohun Bagan Champions With 2-1 Victory Over BFC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged winners of the Indian Super League (ISL) once again, crowning themselves as champions with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the final of the 2024-25 edition at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium here on Saturday. Jamie Maclaren's extra-time winner proved to be the difference in the game after Jason Cummings equalised following Alberto Rodriguez's own goal.

It was the home side that had the first big chance of the night, through a counterattack following Sunil Chhetri's free-kick in the 15th minute. Manvir Singh's cross failed to find Maclaren in the middle and rolled past the goal.

Bengaluru FC retaliated through a corner kick, with Chhetri heading the ball on target. But Subhasish Bose made a crucial block with the return cross being caught by Vishal Kaith in goal. The first half was majorly dominated by Bengaluru, but neither side found the back of the net as the referee blew the whistle for a goalless first half.

The second half started in explosive fashion as BFC drew first blood. Ryan Williams' dangerous cross in the box deflected off Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Alberto Rodriquez and was ruled an own goal in the 49th minute, sending the stadium into silence. Mohun Bagan deployed their attack forces in full flow, with Cummings testing the Bengaluru goalkeeper with a shot, and finally had the breakthrough they needed in the 71st minute.

A cross by Cummins ended up getting deflected by the hand of Chinglensana Singh, and the referee pointed to the spot. Cummings made no mistake in slotting the penalty, despite Gurpreet guessing the correct direction, into the bottom left corner. The Kolkata side opened the floodgates from theron, which also saw goalscorer Cummings being replaced by Greg Stewart, and seemed to have found another life in front of the sold-out Salt Lake.

Bengaluru held on till the end of the 90 minutes to drag the game to extra time.

The story that began in the summer, with the arrival of Maclaren, A-League's all-time top scorer, had the perfect end as it was the Australian talisman who sealed the win. Stewart laid the ball off to Maclaren in front of goal who made no mistake in striking it cleanly, however, questions were asked of Gurpreet as the ball went through his legs and into the back of the net in the 96th minute.

Bengaluru tried their best to match with the exploding vibe of the stadium, but Mohun Bagan proved to be too tough and sealed the league double with the win.