JP Nadda Inaugurates Central Research Laboratory At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday inaugurated Central Research Laboratory at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, marking another milestone in the institute's journey of growth and excellence.

He also laid the foundation stone of a multi-utility (gastronomy) Block on the occasion.

According to a Health Ministry statement, the Central Research Laboratory facility is a transformative initiative aimed at advancing cutting-edge medical research and fostering innovation.

The facility is poised to empower doctors, researchers, and scholars to develop impactful healthcare solutions and propel AIIMS Bhubaneswar into the league of premier medical research hubs in the country.

The multi-utility (gastronomy) Block is a modern infrastructure project tailored to meet the evolving needs of students, faculty, staff, and the general public. The block will offer essential amenities under one roof, enhancing both operational efficiency and community engagement within the campus.

Adding to the digital transformation of healthcare services, the Union Minister launched the revamped AIIMS Bhubaneswar website, equipped with user-friendly features and integrated services for patients and visitors. The website showcases Odisha's rich cultural heritage while improving access to the institute's healthcare facilities.

As part of the visit, Nadda also inaugurated the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy, ensuring greater accessibility to essential health services and affordable medicines for all. He stated that a skin bank will also be set up in AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the near future.

A notable highlight was the Union Minister's visit to the Burn Centre, a one-of-its-kind facility in Eastern India that is already making a difference in critical care.

He also visited the Swachhata Exhibition at the OPD foyer, Integrated Health and Wellness Clinic, Rheumatology and Geriatric Clinic, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and planted a sapling at Smruti Upavan, symbolising the commitment to a greener and healthier future.

The visit concluded with a high-level review meeting where Nadda assessed ongoing developmental projects and interacted directly with medical students, sanitary staff, and employees. This engagement demonstrated the government's inclusive approach to healthcare delivery.

