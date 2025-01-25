New CIA chief verified

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the US Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as the new CIA Director with a 74-25 vote, following his nomination by President Donald Trump. The confirmation saw bipartisan support, with 20 Democrats and one Independent joining Republicans in backing Ratcliffe.



Ratcliffe, who served as the National Intelligence Director during Trump’s first term, previously represented Texas' 4th congressional district. Known for his strong criticism of intelligence agencies and his defense of on national security issues, Ratcliffe has been a controversial figure. He was involved in high-profile disputes over investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.



In his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe expressed confidence in the US’s ability to confront threats from Russia and China. He also committed to investigating the mysterious “Havana Syndrome,” a condition affecting US diplomats. While the origin of the syndrome remains unclear, some intelligence agencies suspect foreign involvement, while others dismiss the idea.



Meanwhile, President Trump has nominated former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard, a former Democrat who switched to the Republican Party in 2024, is known for her anti-war stance.



