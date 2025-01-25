(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has echoed former US President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him, suggesting that had won, the ongoing Ukraine conflict might never have occurred. In an interview with Russia 1 TV journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin stated, "I cannot disagree with him" regarding the potential link between the election result and the war in Ukraine.



Trump has repeatedly asserted that the election was "rigged" and that, had he been re-elected, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022. Despite courts dismissing claims of widespread voter fraud, Trump continues to assert that he lost the election unfairly, a position he maintains despite the certification of Joe Biden's victory.



Trump also pardoned individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, describing them as "patriots" and condemning their prosecution as politically motivated. Putin has previously criticized the US's response to the Capitol riot, calling it a double standard, as Washington condemns similar actions abroad but prosecutes domestic political dissent.



