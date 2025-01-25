Trump claims thousands of terrorists in America

(MENAFN) President Donald has asserted that thousands of terrorists and murderers have entered the United States, pledging to reverse many of his predecessor Joe Biden's immigration policies. In a series of executive orders signed shortly after his return to the White House, Trump announced measures to strengthen the southern border and eliminate automatic birthright citizenship. He also designated drug cartels as foreign organizations and reclassified the Houthi rebels of Yemen as terrorists.



During a Fox News interview, Trump claimed that around 11,000 murderers are living in the US, with nearly half having killed more than one person. He accused foreign nations, particularly Venezuela, of releasing prisoners into the US, fueling crime rates in cities like Los Angeles and Colorado.



Trump’s statements come amid growing concerns about the rise of illegal immigration. A Pew Research Center survey found that Mexico is now the largest source of immigrants to the US, with a notable increase in immigrants from countries like India, China, and El Salvador.



