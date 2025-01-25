J&K Defeats Star-Studded Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Clash
Date
1/25/2025 6:12:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a remarkable feat, Jammu and Kashmir defeated star-studded Mumbai team by five wickets in their Elite 'A' Ranji Trophy encounter at BKC Stadium in Maharashtra on Saturday.
Chasing a target of 205, Jammu and Kashmir lost five wickets. At one point in time, the J&K team were 112/1, but then fell to 159/5, before the partnership between Abid Mushtaq and Kanhaiya Wadhavan saw the team through to win the encounter against the defending champions. With the win, J&K has reached number 2 in the points table. The Mumbai team squad featured international cricketers in Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.
27-year-old Yudhvir Singh Charak of J&K was named man of the match for all-round performance as took seven wickets and scored 20 runs in the match which remained in limelight as it marked return to domestic circuit by Indian test team captain Rohit Sharma after a decade.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the team for this memorable achievement.
“What a brilliant achievement by the J&K Ranji Trophy team. To defeat the defending champions & that too in their own backyard is a memorable achievement. I send my congratulations to the players, the management & support staff. We are all very proud of you,” Omar post on X.
