Cherkasy In Partial Blackout After Drone Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Cherkasy, after an overnight attack by enemy drones targeting critical infrastructure, some households remain in blackout.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, Ukrinform reports.

“We are tackling the consequences of enemy on the region overnight Saturday. We have just outlined all the issues that must be immediately addressed. At the moment, some households in the regional center remain de-energized,” Taburets wrote.

According to the official, a headquarters for eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks has been deployed.

Invincibility Points are operating in town to ensure that residents can recharge devices and stay warm.

