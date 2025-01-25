Kuwait's CSC Organizes Leadership Workshop In Tokyo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Civil Service Commission (CSC) organized a on leadership in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, with several Kuwaiti officials attending, as part of international cooperation and leadership efficiency promotion.

The workshop, which came in the context of a memo of understanding concluded with Japan International Cooperation Center (JICC), targeted senior leaders at Kuwaiti state institutions, the CSC said in a press release.

The event, held from January 20-24, was mainly meant to upgrade participants' leadership skills through a comprehensive training centered on strategic leadership and data-based decision-making, change management and effective communication promotion, it said.

The workshop also focused on empowering participants to have strategic thinking and long-term planning and boosting team management skills and stimulating innovation at institutions, according to the CSC's release.

The CSC considered the workshop a step towards achieving comprehensive development and promoting institutional innovation by qualifying leaders with the best world practices that contribute to boosting government performance efficiency and buttressing Kuwait's future vision.

Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Tokyo Khaled Al-Zeer hosted a luncheon in honor of the Kuwaiti team and Japanese officials participating in the workshop.

KUNA Director-General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Zyad Al-Najem, Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader and Assistant Foreign Minister for Saud Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute's Affairs Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works Eid Al-Rasheedi and Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Ministry for Medical Affairs Dr. Fatma Al-Najjar also attended the event. (end)

maa







MENAFN25012025000071011013ID1109128203