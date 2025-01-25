( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:52 AM EST - Matador Technologies : Has announced an additional purchase of to its balance sheet, supporting the development of its product set to launch in early 2025. Matador purchased one kilogram of gold for approximately USD$89,208, inclusive of fees and expenses, bringing Matador's gold balance to two kilograms. Matador Technologies Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.45.

