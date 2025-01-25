Delhi Polls: Sandeep Dikshit Says He Is Clean But Kejriwal Isn’T

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) candidate from New Delhi constituency Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday dared former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal to provide any proof against him.

“Kejriwal keeps making baseless, petty accusations. I challenge him - if he has any proof, let him come forward. This cowardice is not acceptable,” Dikshit told IANS.

Dikshit also visited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's home, situated in New Delhi constituency, during his campaign.

Claiming that he has no corruption case against him, Dikshit said Kejriwal has many cases against him and he should come forward and prove himself clean.

"If he has the courage, let him come forward and provide evidence of who is corrupt and who is not. A person who has dozens of cases against him, with corruption exposed at every corner, has nothing left but to point fingers at others," said Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit who had won from the New Delhi seat thrice.

While addressing voters in Gole Market area, Dikshit alleged that the Kejriwal government has many scams to hide while the Congress government till 2013 had a very clean track record.

In 2014 the CAG report had been tabled in the Delhi Assembly and the Public Accounts Committee, consisting entirely of AAP members, started an investigating in 2015 but it could not find anything against the Congress, he said.

On Friday, Dikshit targeted former CM Kejriwal, who is also contesting from the New Delhi constituency, over women's safety.

Dikshit wondered if the AAP was serious about the issue and accused the ruling party of using it merely as an election slogan.

"Kejriwal used to attack previous Delhi governments on women's safety, but AAP has done nothing substantial on the matter," he said.

Dikshit also sought the immediate arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia by the CBI and ED after the alleged revelations made by AAP Narela MLA Sharad Chauhan.

The Congress leader's statement follows the emergence of an audio clip in which Chauhan is purportedly heard warning the former Deputy Chief Minister against involvement in a liquor 'scam.'

Voting to elect a new 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8. In the outgoing Assembly, the AAP has 62 seats and the BJP has eight.