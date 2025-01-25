Peshawar Reports First Monkeypox Case Of The Year
Peshawar has confirmed its first case of monkeypox (Mpox) for 2025, according to Ehtesham Ali, Adviser on health to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Public Health Reference Lab verified the presence of Mpox in a patient who had recently returned from Dubai.
Following the diagnosis, the public health team transferred the patient to the Police Services Hospital, where samples were collected and sent to the lab for further analysis. Additionally, a letter has been dispatched to the Peshawar Airport manager requesting details of other passengers who traveled alongside the patient.
It is noteworthy that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported a total of 10 Mpox cases so far: two in 2023, seven in 2024, and one in 2025.
