Peshawar Reports First Monkeypox Case Of The Year

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar has confirmed its first case of monkeypox (Mpox) for 2025, according to Ehtesham Ali, Adviser on to the Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Public Health Reference Lab verified the presence of Mpox in a patient who had recently returned from Dubai.

Also Read: Breaking the Chains: The Burden of Dowry and Bride Price

Following the diagnosis, the public health team transferred the patient to the Services Hospital, where samples were collected and sent to the lab for further analysis. Additionally, a letter has been dispatched to the Peshawar Airport manager requesting details of other passengers who traveled alongside the patient.

It is noteworthy that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported a total of 10 Mpox cases so far: two in 2023, seven in 2024, and one in 2025.