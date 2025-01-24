S&P Global Affirms Colombia’S Credit Rating, Forecasts Economic Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) S&P Global Ratings has maintained Colombia's credit rating at BB+ with a negative outlook. The rating agency expects Colombia's to grow by 1.7% last year.



This growth will likely boost consumption and recovery. Colombia's stable institutions and democracy support long-term economic policies. The country's system of checks and balances has impressed S&P Global.



These factors contribute to the agency's decision to keep the current rating. The rating agency predicts a gradual economic expansion. It forecasts growth to reach 2.7% by 2027.



This steady increase could lead to improved tax revenues. Combined with the Austerity Plan, it may help Colombia meet its Fiscal Rule by 2025-2026. S&P Global highlighted a risk in Colombia's current account deficit.



However, they expect it to stabilize below 3% between 2025 and 2028. This level is lower than pre-pandemic figures. Strong exports, tourism, and corporate services are driving this improvement.







Finance Minister Diego Guevara welcomed the news. He stated it shows the government's commitment to fiscal sustainability. Guevara aims to address 2025's challenges and send clear signals to investors.



The rating agency's decision reflects Colombia's economic resilience. It also indicates confidence in the country's fiscal management. This outlook may encourage further investment and economic growth in Colombia.



Bogotá's research team views S& 's decision positively. The maintained rating suggests stability in Colombia's economic landscape. It may boost investor confidence in the country's financial future.

