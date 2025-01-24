Celina Graves Drops Highly Anticipated R&B Single Desire From Her Debut Album Truth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of America's Got Talent finalist Celina Graves have been eagerly awaiting new from the talented R&B singer, and their wait is finally over. Three 2 Go Music announced the release of the Celina Graves single“Desire”. Her highly anticipated single and video;“Desire” and“Making Desire” comes from her debut album "Truth," and it is already making waves in the music industry. Celinas' new single“Desire” hit number 6 on the digital music chart and still climbing. The official full music of“Desire” will be released in the near future.



Graves, who captured the hearts of millions with her soulful performances on AGT.“Celina has been working tirelessly, and her growth has been tremendous” says label owner Ron Walker of Three 2 Go Music. "Desire" is the 3rd single released from the“Truth” album, and once again it showcases Graves' powerful vocals and emotional depth. The song is a perfect blend of R&B and Pop, with a catchy groove and relatable lyrics that will have listeners singing along.



The release of "Desire" marks a new chapter in Graves' music career, and she couldn't be more excited to share it with her fans. "I am beyond thrilled to finally release my new single 'Desire' and give my fans more of what's to come,” says Celina. "This song is very personal to me, and I hope it resonates with my listeners as well."



Graves' 3rd single from the "Truth" album was released just before Christmas as an early gift to her fans and is available now on all digital streaming platforms. Celinas' fans can expect more soulful and heartfelt tracks from the talented singer and performer. With her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Celina is making a lasting impact on the Pop and R&B music scene around the globe. Recently she brought the house down in Germany this past fall and last week in the UK while performing at Tik Tok sponsored events. "Desire" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can stay updated on Graves' music journey and upcoming performances by following her on social media.



For your review, check out her video"Making Desire"

Making Desire

