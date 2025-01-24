The Craig Weiss Group Awards Thought Industries #1 For Customer Training For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is the third consecutive year that Thought Industries has been crowned victor as the #1 customer training solution. Additionally, as well as being recognized as #1 in platforms, Thought Industries clinched the #4 ranking in global learning systems overall - standing out in a competitive field where over 650 vendors worldwide were considered.

This year, analyst Craig Weiss introduced Best in Class categories, recognizing Thought Industries as champions in both UI/UX and Onboarding.

For businesses to retain customers and increase revenue, customers need to realize value from products at exactly the right time. In essence - that's what customer training is all about. With this in mind, standout customer value that led Craig to identify Thought Industries as a leader in customer learning solutions included



User experience: Great UI matters both for the end learner and the admin user. Craig specifically cited features such as Instructor-led Training and Virtual Instructor-led Training which are easy to find and utilize on login.

Quick insights: Using dashboards and summaries to show a snapshot of the data that stakeholders need when they need it, whether that's the learner, the business owner, or the CFO.

Data-driven decision making: Advanced business intelligence and data analytics on the back end helps business leaders connect the dots between training and organizational outcomes.

Extensive onboarding: This includes onboarding specific stakeholders who sit outside of the training arm of the business, to ensure there is always someone to jump in who has the right expertise.

Support: Thought Industries provides a dedicated project manager and implementation consultant, as well as no-fee training for new features and updates to the platform.

"This is 2024's #1 learning platform, and once again, it's the top system for customer training as well. And when it comes to UI/UX, Thought Industries is luxury at its finest", Craig Weiss, CEO and lead analyst, Craig Weiss Group, said. "Couple that with the Best in Class onboarding experience for 2024, which covers all an organization's bases so they are ready to hit the ground running - plus features like all-you-need eCommerce capabilities in one place and its multi-tenant offering Panorama for customization and segmentation, and you can see why Thought Industries is so comfortable in that top spot."

"It's fantastic to see Thought Industries given this recognition as the top global learning platform, and to be recognized once again as the #1 customer training solution - especially with so much competition out there," Robin Wadsworth, CEO, Thought Industries, said. "We're not slowing down, and in 2025 we're going to drive even greater value across customer, partner, employee and professional training."

Read more about The Craig Weiss Group's Top 10 Learning Systems for 2024

About Craig Weiss

Craig Weiss is the CEO and lead analyst for The Craig Weiss Group, which provides analyst, advisory, and consulting services to buyers and vendors in the e-learning industry. He is the founder of , a site that offers the ability to research, compare, and engage with learning systems from around the world. He has been identified as one of the most influential people in the world for e-learning and the most influential in the world for learning systems. Craig writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read weekly in 174 countries, territories, and colonial territories. Additionally, he has written for numerous publications and speaks regularly at conferences and events around the world.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries and follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

