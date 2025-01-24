Simplifying Crypto Payments: Introducing Bybit Pay

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -p alt="unnamed_1737705659cfIBOWOMt8" height="338" name="GNW_RichHtml_External_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c878034-d424-4c73-9f6b-1056a73a4449/unnamed-1737705659cfibowomt8.jpg" width="600" />

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch Bybit Pay , an innovative payment designed to seamlessly connect traditional finance with the digital economy. This new solution is about processing payments and building strategic partnerships that drive growth, innovation, and financial inclusion on a global scale.

Bybit Pay is a next-generation payment solution designed to simplify transactions across fiat and cryptocurrencies. With seamless integration across websites, mobile apps, and point-of-sale (POS) systems, Bybit Pay empowers businesses to offer efficient, secure, and low-cost payment options to their customers. Whether it's for online platforms, in-store purchases, or cross-border payments, Bybit Pay bridges the gap between traditional payment methods and the growing demand for digital financial services.

Bybit Pay is happy to welcome more forward-thinking partners joining its ecosystem - businesses, payment providers, and service platforms looking to innovate and scale their operations in the evolving digital finance landscape. Partners gain access to:



A Global User Base: Instantly connecting with Bybit's network of over 60 million global users.

Seamless Integration: Easily incorporating Bybit Pay into existing financial infrastructures and business systems.

Scalable Solutions: Growing with flexible, future-proof payment technologies designed to adapt to market needs. Cross-Industry Collaboration: Unlocking opportunities through partnerships across e-commerce, traditional finance, and digital asset sectors.

Empowering Businesses and Customers Alike

For businesses, Bybit Pay offers the tools to drive potential revenue growth, reduce operational costs, and improve financial efficiency. At the same time, customers are able to benefit from faster transactions, lower fees, and the freedom to choose between fiat and cryptocurrency payment methods - creating a frictionless payment experience for all.

A Vision for the Future

Joan Han, Bybit's Sales and Marketing Director, envisions a brighter future for payments, noting: "Bybit Pay represents a shift in how we connect businesses to the digital future. It's more than a payment platform; it's a call to partners to innovate and redefine transactions with solutions that are efficient, accessible, and forward-thinking."

The Future of Payments Starts Here

Bybit Pay represents a new chapter in digital finance - where innovation, scalability, and reliability come together to create unparalleled opportunities for growth.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

