Ghoshal, Shameena Emerge Winners In WSC Squash Classic Open 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Indian squash legend Saurav Ghoshal and Shameena Riaz, both representing Tamil Nadu, emerged the men's and women's champions, respectively, in the four-star Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open 2025, which concluded at the WSC Squash courts here.

Ghoshal, the 39-year-old medallist at the Asian and Commonwealth Games and winner of several titles at the PSA tour, retired from the circuit following the Hangzhou Asian Games. However, proved he still has it in him to a lesson or two to the younger generation of players as he dispatched top seed Suraj Chand of the Jindal Squash Academy, Vashind, 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 in the final.

The younger and, probably fitter, Chand was never given a chance by Ghoshal to engage in long rallies as the former ace kept finding the corners with incredible accuracy to close points and finish off the match in quick time. The women's final, though, lasted a bit longer and had its moments. But it was still a one-sided affair between the two unseeded players, with Shamima getting the better of Maharashtra's Akanksha Gupta 11-7, 11-8, 11-4.

Tamil Nadu players had further success, with Sandesh P.R. and Shiven Agarwal winning the Boys U-19 and U-17 titles respectively. While Sandesh P.R. rallied after a shaky start to get the better of UP's Karan Yadav 5-11, 11-7, 13-11, 11-9, Shiven Agarwal was given a fight for his money by Maharashtra's Jigar Rambhia. Rambhia, who trains and plays at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana went toe to toe with Agarwal, before losing steam in the decider to go down 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7.

Earlier on Thursday, Diva Shah of Maharashtra carried her sharp form into the title round, getting the better of State mate Eesha Shrivastava 11-5, 11-9, 11-2 in the Girls U-17 finals. With both players seeded 3/4 and also familiar with each other's games, it was Diva who was the sharper of the two on the day.

The Girls U-19 title was lifted by Maharashtra's Anika Dubeya, who got the better of State mate Karina Phipps 13-11, 13-15, 11-2, 11-6.

Results (all finals):

Men: Saurav Ghoshal (TN) bt Suraj Chand (Mah) (1) 11-3, 11-2, 11-2

Women: Shamima Riaz (TN) bt Akanksha Gupta (Mah) 11-7, 11-8, 11-4.

Boys' U-19: Sandesh P R (TN) bt Karan Yadav (UP) 5-11, 11-7, 13-11, 11-9.

Boys' U-17 final: Shiven Agarwal (TN) bt Purav Rambhia (Mah) 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7.