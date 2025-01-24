Move Over CHIPS Act, Stargate Is The Future

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US President Donald Trump's sensational announcement of the US$500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure project has grabbed headlines and stoked markets, diverting attention from the less glamorous news about the start of production at TSMC's first chip factory in Arizona and overwhelming the more complicated debate over the future of America's high-tech revival.

On January 21, the day after his inauguration, appeared with Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, Softbank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to announce what promises to be an enormous in artificial intelligence –“the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history... creating over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately,” as Trump put it. The video went“viral” – an appropriate description considering some of the reactions it has generated.

The first data centers are already under construction in Abilene, Texas – 10 buildings of half a million square feet each, with 10 more on the drawing board – with others to come at sites currently being evaluated around the country. These data centers will be full of servers equipped with Nvidia's new Blackwell AI processors, which are made by Taiwan's TSMC, the world's leading semiconductor producer.

“I'm gonna help, a lot, through emergency declarations,” said Trump,“because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built.”

“They have to produce a lot of electricity, and we'll make it possible for them to get that production done very easily,” he added,“at their own plants if they want.”

In other words, Trump intends to override energy regulations that might delay the project, replacing the goal of energy efficiency with a massive expansion of power generation driven by the investment plans of a few large high-tech companies.

Oracle's Ellison said,“Thank you, Mr President. We certainly couldn't do this without you.” Altman and Son shared the sentiment. And they probably couldn't, at least not as quickly and efficiently.

If the project had been attempted with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in the White House, it would probably have been bogged down with attempts at social engineering and unionization of the workforce. For the same reason, Stargate is based in Texas, not California.

Masayoshi Son said,“We wouldn't have decided, unless you won. Yesterday, we agreed. We signed. To make this happen... We would immediately start deploying hundred billion dollars, with a goal of making five hundred billion dollars within next four years – within your term.”