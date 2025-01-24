Bollywood's Answer To Pushpa 2: Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik Come Together For India's Highest-Grossing Film Franchise

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In recent times, India's cinematic landscape has been dominated by franchises like Pushpa, Baahubali and KGF. However, one universe has stealthily ascended to the pinnacle of success, thanks to Bollywood's biggest stars-Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Together, these stars created India's highest-grossing franchise – the Yash Raj Films' YRF Spy Universe – which has amassed a staggering ₹2,900 crore globally.

| Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Allu Arjun's movie completes HALF CENTURY Which films are included in YRF Spy Universe?

The YRF Spy Universe currently has five released films:



Three Tiger series films staring Salman Khan

Hrithik Roshan-starrer War Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan

| Bollywood set for 'overkill' with 50 film sequels lined up in next two years How much did each film in the YRF Spy Universe earn?

The three Tiger series films of the YRF Spy Universe have earned a combined ₹1,366 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan recorded a global earning of ₹1,050 crore.

War helped this franchise earn another ₹475 crore worldwide, taking the collective gross of the YRF Spy Universe to around ₹2,900 crore at the box office globally, according to a Hindustan Times report.

About YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe, created by Aditya Chopra, revolves around Indian super spies, each introduced in their own standalone films. The franchise unofficially began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Initially unconnected, the films shared similar themes but were not part of a cohesive universe. This changed during the pandemic when the idea of a shared universe emerged.

In 2023, Pathaan officially united the franchise through crossovers and cameos, laying the foundation for the YRF Spy Universe. Later that year, Tiger 3 continued to expand the narrative.