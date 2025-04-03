Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tempo Catches Fire In North Kashmir's Tangmarg No Injuries Reported

2025-04-03 02:03:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A Tempo Traveler bearing registration number PB01A-0198 was completely destroyed after a fire broke out due to an apparent wiring short circuit in Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

No casualties were reported as the driver and the tourists on board managed to escape unharmed, reported news agency KNT.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel responded swiftly, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby areas. Their prompt action ensured that the situation remained under control.

Police have registered a case in this regard.

