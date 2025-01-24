North Macedonia Keep Hopes Alive With Win Over Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: North Macedonia managed to beat Qatar 39:34 in a high-scoring IHF World Handball Championship game and kept their quarter-final hopes alive, while the Asian champions conceded their second defeat in as many matches in the main round.

Qatar, despite their efforts, struggled to find solutions to match their opponents' pace as the European side celebrated their second win at the World Championship 2025 and kept their slim chance of progressing to the quarter-finals alive. Qatar are out of contention for the progression as they remain on zero points and only one win, against Kuwait in the preliminary round.