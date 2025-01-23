Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) dvertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 23rd January 2025). Note: ISX will be closed on Jan. 26, 2025 (Sunday) due to a religious holiday. The next trading session will be held on Jan. 27, 2025 (Monday). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,241.0 -1.1% -0.4% RSISX USD Index 2,203.5 -1.1% -0.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 12,706.8 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 8 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 9.6 # of Traded Comp. 57 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 13,868 # of Companies (Up) 28 Total Trades (#/d)* 3,065 # of Companies (Down) 10 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,508 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 17,051 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Elaf Islamic Bank BELF 0.550 19.6% 19.6% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.100 11.1% 0.0% Modern Sewing IMOS 9.100 7.7% 0.0% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 0.750 7.1% 7.1% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 1.900 5.6% -20.8% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.300 -9.1% -9.1% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 5.600 -8.3% -17.0% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.410 -6.8% -21.2% Gulf Ins. & Reins. NGIR 0.700 -6.7% 16.7% Babylon Hotel HBAY 100.000 -6.5% -7.4% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 5,946.8 4,505.1 47.0% Trust Inter. Islamic Bank (NRM) BTRU 2,065.1 1,564.5 16.3% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 671.3 508.5 5.3% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 617.3 467.6 4.9% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 519.9 393.8 4.1%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,521 11,080.6 8,394.4 87.6% Industry 641 611.1 463.0 4.8% Telecom 313 519.9 393.8 4.1% Services 240 208.7 158.1 1.6% Agriculture 171 129.5 98.1 1.0% Hotels&Tourism 41 98.0 74.2 0.8% Insurance 19 2.4 1.9 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,946 12,650.3 9,583.5 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

The head of the Securities Commission, Faisal Al-Haimus, announced on Thursday that the Commission was able to increase the business of the Iraqi Stock Exchange by about 16%, pointing to cooperation with the World Bank on governance. (INA)

A cross transaction occurred on 6.6 bn shares of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) on Jan. 22, valued at IQD5.9 bn and corresponding to 1.7% of BKUI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 2.8 bn shares of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) on Jan. 22, valued at IQD2.1 bn and corresponding to 1.1% of BTRU's capital.

Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 50.0 bn shares starting Jan. 19 from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through a 20.0% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

According to the ISC decision on Jan. 14, 2025, the ISX will transfer Al-HiLal Industries (IHLI) from the Undisclosed Companies Market (UCM) to the Regular Market (RM) starting Feb. 2, 2025.

Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) will hold its AGM on Feb. 12 to discuss and approve the liquidation of the company and appointing liquidator for it. The company had already been suspended from trading by ISX due to its failure to meet the requirements for maintaining a license. ISX suspended trading of Ishtar Gate For e-Payment Systems and Services (FISH) (OTC) starting Jan. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 21 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements. The company resumed trading on Jan. 22.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Original shares of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) resumed trading on Jan. 22 after holding its AGM on Jan. 17 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD257.1 bn to IQD288.0 bn through an 11.998% bonus issue.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) starting Jan. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 22 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Jan. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 23 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of United Bank (BUND) starting Jan. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 & 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through a 33.3% rights issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) starting Feb. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 6 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Feb. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 8 to discuss and approve electing two original and nine alternative board members.

