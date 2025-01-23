Gold Retreats From Recent Gains Amid Easing Trade Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold futures closed lower on Thursday as trade tensions between the United States and China showed signs of easing. The Wall Street Journal reported this development, highlighting a shift in sentiment.



President Donald expressed his desire for a positive relationship with China, while Beijing signaled its willingness to foster a "stable and healthy" partnership with the US.



The most active gold contract for February delivery fell by 0.21% to $2,765.00 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. This decline reflected a reduced demand for safe-haven assets as investors' risk appetite improved.



Market analysts at SP Angel noted that inflation concerns linked to potential US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China could strengthen the dollar. A stronger dollar typically limits gold's upward momentum as it makes the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.



The possibility of renewed inflation might also restrict the Federal Reserve 's ability to cut interest rates. Lower interest rates generally boost gold's appeal as a non-yielding asset. However, if rates remain higher, gold becomes less attractive to investors seeking returns.







Sucden Financial attributed Thursday's decline to profit-taking following gold's significant rally since the start of the year. The precious metal's earlier gains were largely driven by uncertainty surrounding President Trump's policies.



The Trump administration recently announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on imports starting next month. While this rate is lower than market expectations, it still creates uncertainty in the trading environment.



Despite the recent pullback, gold prices remain elevated compared to the beginning of the year. Investors continue to monitor geopolitical developments and economic indicators that could influence the precious metal's value in the coming weeks.

