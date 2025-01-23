CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2024 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR ) announced today the tax (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2024 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions .

Security

Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Box 1a

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend

(1) Box 2a

Long-Term

Capital Gain Box 2b

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2) Box 3

Nondividend

Distribution Box 5

Section 199A

Dividend

(1) Common Shares 12/29/23 01/12/24 $0.7300000 $0.3044544 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.4255456 $0.3044544

03/28/24 04/08/24 $0.7500000 $0.3127957 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.4372043 $0.3127957 CUSIP: 15202L107 06/28/24 07/10/24 $0.7500000 $0.3127957 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.4372043 $0.3127957 Symbol: CSR 09/30/24 10/10/24 $0.7500000 $0.3127957 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.4372043 $0.3127957





$2.9800000 $1.2428415 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.7371585 $1.2428415





















Security

Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Box 1a

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend

(1) Box 2a

Long-Term

Capital Gain Box 2b

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2) Box 3

Nondividend

Distribution Box 5

Section 199A

Dividend

(1) Series C Preferred 03/15/24 03/28/24 $0.4140625 $0.4140625 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.4140625 Shares 06/14/24 06/28/24 $0.4140625 $0.4140625 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.4140625 CUSIP: 15202L206 09/16/24 09/30/24 $0.4140625 $0.4140625 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.4140625 Symbol: CSR PRC























$1.2421875 $1.2421875 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $1.2421875

































(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.

(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 71 apartment communities consisting of 13,012 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected] .

Contact Information

Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations

Phone : (952) 401-6600

E-mail : [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace

