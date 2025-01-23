ICF To Support Hurricane Helene Recovery Across Carolinas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Advanced and Local Expertise to Expedite FEMA Funding

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI ), a global consulting and services provider, has been contracted by the Town of Lake Lure, North Carolina, and several other towns, counties and utilities in North and South Carolina to provide comprehensive disaster assessments and recovery support in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

ICF's Carolina-based teams are partnering with local officials to assess damage, navigate the Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance (FEMA PA) program, and identify additional federal funding opportunities to maximize assistance.

"Hurricane Helene caused unprecedented damage to communities, homes and utility infrastructure, impacting countless lives," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "By combining ICF's deep disaster management and energy expertise with advanced technology, we are helping community leaders confidently and quickly stand up new funding programs and strengthen their infrastructure. Together, we will work to accelerate recovery efforts and build resilience against future disasters."

To expedite recovery for several clients, ICF has deployed disaster assessment teams in the impacted communities and utilized drones to conduct rapid, high-resolution aerial damage assessments. This cutting-edge approach has already documented damage across over 110 square miles and 80 miles of critical infrastructure-the largest continuous drone operation in the company's history. The detailed imagery enables fast, accurate data collection and informs recommendations for recovery and mitigation projects.

ICF will also leverage their proprietary cloud-based grants management platform disasTRAX® , which has been successfully leveraged by several of ICF's disaster management clients to streamline grants administration, centralize reporting and enhance communication with local stakeholders.

With over 25 years of disaster management experience, ICF has supported recovery efforts for more than 170 state and local communities and territories across 90 major disasters, managing over $90 billion in federal recovery and mitigation funding. From FEMA PA to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Disaster Recovery and CDBG Mitigation programs, ICF's mission-driven approach spans the entire disaster lifecycle, from damage assessments and planning to public engagement and implementation.

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf .

