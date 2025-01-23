LBX Food Robotics Expands Bake Xpress Operations In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CSA Certification Enables Rapid Deployment in Canadian Locations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBX Food Robotics, the leader in hot food vending, today announced that it is accelerating deployment of its Bake Xpress hot food vending kiosk in Canada, enabled by the machine's full Canadian Standards Association (CSA) certification. As the world's only full-menu hot food vending kiosk to meet the stringent CSA requirements for electrical safety and performance, Bake Xpress can be easily imported and installed throughout Canada. Operators are able to broadly deploy Bake Xpress without having each location individually inspected and licensed, as would be required for non-certified equipment. This, combined with Bake Xpress' customer-defined branding and menu, make it an ideal solution for diverse markets in Canada including hospitality, retail, healthcare, corporate offices and educational institutions, as well as with restaurants seeking to add points of sale to augment their traditional stores.

As with UL certification in the United States, the CSA certification process is an extensive evaluation designed to ensure that electrical equipment meets rigorous safety and performance standards. The evaluation process includes comprehensive testing of electrical components, mechanical functionality and fire safety measures to confirm the equipment operates reliably under various conditions. For hot food vending kiosks, particular attention is paid to elements such as temperature control systems, ensuring the food is stored at safe levels and heated properly to prevent health risks. CSA certification is a critical milestone for expansion in the Canadian market, where adherence to these stringent standards is mandatory.

“We're excited to leverage our CSA certification to deliver the unparalleled convenience and quality of Bake Xpress to Canadian customers,” said Benoit Herve, founder and CEO of LBX Food Robotics.“Just as our UL certification has enabled installations in US airports, military bases, and other regulated venues, being CSA certified is a game-changer. It empowers our Canadian customers to scale their operations quickly and seamlessly, unlocking new opportunities for business growth.”

About LBX Food Robotics

LBX Food Robotics revolutionized the food service industry with Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking robotic hot food vending kiosk featuring an innovative smart oven that combines infrared, convection and microwave to custom bake a full menu on demand. With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pasta, pizza, gourmet sandwiches and chilled foods like salads, Bake Xpress provides 24/7 access to convenient, healthy food and is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. LBX was founded in 2015 as Le Bread Xpress and has installed the UL-certified Bake Xpress kiosks in airports, casinos, universities, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, factories and office parks world-wide, with machines in continuous operation for more than five years. For more information, please visit .

Note to editors: Bake Xpress, LBX Food Robotics, and Le Bread Xpress are trademarks of Le Bread Xpress, Inc. All other brandnames mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contacts:

LBX Food Robotics

Christie Stout

...

+1 512-415-2962