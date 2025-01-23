Listen To People On Mega Projects

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

The proposed of 4,834 kanals of fertile horticultural land in Pulwama for a National Institute of (NIT) campus is being resisted by local people. For them, this land, where almonds are cultivated, is a major contributor to their agricultural economy. Residents, who have cultivated the land for generations, argue that the project's scale far exceeds necessity. Their plea is simple: build, but not at the expense of their livelihoods.

Similarly, the ambitious Ring Road project encircling Srinagar, with its proposal for 30 satellite colonies, has sparked widespread unease. Critics, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, have pointed out that such ventures violate land-use policies and threaten prime agricultural terrain. The Kashmir Valley, already grappling with limited arable land, cannot afford to lose its fertile heartland to urban sprawl disguised as progress.

Another contentious initiative is the Bijbehara-Pahalgam railway line, cutting through apple orchards that sustain thousands of families. With apple farming employing over 3.5 million people and contributing 10 percent to the Valley's GDP, this isn't just about land but the very backbone of Kashmir's rural economy. So for people, this isn't an abstract policy debate, it's about survival.

The government insists these projects will bring economic upliftment, better connectivity, and educational opportunities. While that may be true, the question remains: at what cost? Development that affects the livelihood of the very people it claims to benefit is not development, it is disruption.

There is no denying the need for infrastructure. Education, connectivity, and housing are essential for progress. However, projects must be undertaken with a nuanced approach. This means minimizing land acquisition, exploring alternative locations, and engaging with local communities to ensure their voices are heard.

Already, the past decade has witnessed a worrisome trend in the Valley's farm sector: While the rice yield per hectare of paddy land is increasing, the paddy land itself has been diminishing at an alarming rate. According to official figures, over the past seven years, Kashmir has lost 6,000 hectares of paddy land, reducing the total land under paddy cultivation from 1,35,000 hectares to 1,29,000 hectares. One reason for this is the indiscriminate construction on the paddy land right across the Valley that successive governments have failed to stop.

So, as the government pushes forward on the mega projects, it must take on board not just the grievances of the people but also their wider environmental implications. In a place as fragile as Kashmir, reckless development risks doing more harm than good.