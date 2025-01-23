Before Handcuffs, Hear Their Cries

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir has witnessed an exponential increase in suicides over the past two decades, and the numbers paint a grim picture. Between 1999 and 2019, the rate rose significantly, according to recent reports. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s report, published in December 2023, Jammu and Kashmir had the highest number of reported cases of attempted suicide in 2022. Of the 1,769 cases recorded by the Bureau across India in 2022, 497 were reported from the UT alone. These are merely the reported cases; countless others go unreported due to societal stigma, fear of judgment, or lack of awareness.

The J&K Police often step in only after a tragic suicide attempt or death is reported, but by then, the damage is irreversible. Families are left grieving, while potential warning signs that could have been addressed earlier remain overlooked. Unfortunately, these reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg. Beneath the surface lies a massive population grappling with severe mental health struggles-undiagnosed, untreated, and unseen.

The Menace of Substance Abuse: A Growing Epidemic

Adding to this crisis is the alarming rise in substance abuse across Kashmir. As per the Drug De-Addiction Centre reports from the police, over 70,000 people in Kashmir, including children as young as 10, are addicted to some form of substance. The primary substance of abuse has shifted from cannabis and alcohol to opioids like heroin. Official data shared by the ministry of social justice and empowerment in parliament, as per new reports from 29 March 2023, said that over 1 million in a population of over 14 million in Jammu and Kashmir were involved in substance abuse (one out of 14 people in the union territory).

The J&K Police frequently bust drug trafficking networks, seize large quantities of narcotics, and arrest those involved. However, their efforts address only the supply chain; the root cause of addiction remains largely unaddressed. The administration needs to recognize that drug abuse is not merely a criminal issue but a severe mental health problem requiring early intervention and professional support.

Many abusers, often under the influence of drugs, resort to crimes ranging from theft to violence. This criminal behavior puts additional strain on law enforcement. However, these young individuals, driven to the brink by psychological pain and societal pressures, need rehabilitation, not endless confinement under IPC sections.

Unemployment, Pornography, and Societal Pressures

Unemployment in Kashmir is another major contributor to this crisis, with rates hovering at over 20%, among the highest in the country. The lack of job opportunities, coupled with societal expectations, drives young individuals into despair. Late marriages, caste-based restrictions, and increasing choosiness in partner selection add further strain, particularly on men who struggle to find outlets for their natural instincts and emotions.

An overlooked yet significant issue in the region is pornography consumption. Reports suggest that Kashmir ranks among the highest in pornography viewership in India, despite its deeply rooted conservative culture. A study conducted in 2021 highlighted that internet penetration and social isolation during the pandemic only exacerbated this trend. The contradiction is stark: in a region steeped in Sufi values and religious teachings that prohibit such behavior, pornography becomes an easily accessible escape for those grappling with loneliness, unemployment, and social restrictions.

A Call for Integrated Mental Health Solutions

While the JK Police and administration have made efforts to address these issues, the measures remain far from adequate. Mental health services in the region are grossly underdeveloped. With only a handful of psychiatrists, psychologists, and counselors serving millions, the mental health infrastructure is incapable of meeting the growing demand.

This gap highlights the need for a comprehensive strategy to integrate mental health professionals into the existing healthcare and law enforcement systems. Primary health centers (PHCs) must employ trained mental health experts who can assess and address early warning signs. By equipping PHCs with such resources, the administration can ensure that individuals grappling with psychological issues receive timely intervention before their problems escalate.

Additionally, a record-keeping system, leveraging data from Anganwadi centers and local health workers, can help identify children and adolescents showing signs of developmental or behavioral issues. This proactive approach would allow for early referrals to specialists and prevent future crises.

A Personal Initiative: A Passionate Student's Attempt to Make a Difference

As a passionate neuroscience and neuropsychology student, I recognized the dire need for action in this space. Along with a group of dedicated professionals, including doctors, nurses, advocates, and students from arts and MBBS fields, I initiated a grassroots project to address mental health and substance abuse issues in Kashmir. Our aim was to create a strategy for change-one that combined awareness, early intervention, and rehabilitation.

We reached out to the J&K Police for permissions to work within their jurisdictions, and the response was encouraging. A mail from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) office even forwarded us to meet with the Director General of Police (DGP) to discuss our proposal. However, despite the initial momentum, our efforts faced significant challenges. The administration, unfortunately, did not extend financial or institutional support, which made it impossible to sustain the project. Without funding and official backing, we were forced to halt our initiative.

This experience underscored the critical need for administrative commitment to mental health reforms. Passionate individuals and grassroots organizations can only do so much without systemic support.

Saving Minds, Not Controlling Them

It's time for the administration to step up and take ownership of this crisis. The exponential rise in suicides and substance abuse signals a slow-moving genocide-a battle our brains are waging against us. The J&K Police cannot be expected to tackle this crisis alone; their role is reactive by nature, addressing issues only when they escalate into crimes or emergencies. To truly save young minds, we need a proactive approach.

The administration must allocate resources to recruit mental health professionals, establish dedicated counseling centers in every district, and remove the stigma surrounding mental health. Instead of endlessly incarcerating individuals under drug-related IPC sections, the focus should shift to rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Moreover, community involvement is crucial. Schools, colleges, and local organizations must join hands to spread awareness about mental health and substance abuse. Workshops, counseling sessions, and open forums can help break the silence and encourage individuals to seek help.

Conclusion

The mental health crisis in Kashmir is a ticking time bomb that demands urgent action. It's not just a matter of law enforcement but a societal issue that requires the collective effort of the JK Police, administration, mental health professionals, and the community at large. Early intervention, proper mental health infrastructure, and a shift in societal attitudes can pave the way for a healthier and more hopeful future for Kashmir's youth us not wait for the crisis to explode beyond control. The time to act is now-to save lives, rebuild hope, and secure the future of this paradise on earth.

The author is a Master's student in Clinical Psychology with a dedicated focus on Neural networks, brain chemistry, and their broader societal implications. He is also a committed Social Activist and Mental health Advocate, raising awareness through Articles and public education. He can be reached at [email protected]

