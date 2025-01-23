Civilian Injured In Kherson As Result Of Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 27-year-old civilian was injured in a drone attack in Kherson.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“A man who was injured in an attack by a Russian UAV in Kherson was taken to the hospital,” the statement said.
As noted, the 27-year-old Kherson resident was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.
The RMA informs that the man was wounded when an enemy drone attacked the Dnipro district.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired at the Korabelny district of Kherson from a UAV, a 60-year-old woman was wounded.
