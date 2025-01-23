عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AFU Repel Massive Russian Assault In Chasiv Yar

AFU Repel Massive Russian Assault In Chasiv Yar


1/23/2025 3:11:20 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo stopped an attempt by Russian troops to break through in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

The 24th Mechanized Brigade posted a video of the repulsion of the enemy assault on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the brigade, units of the Russian airborne troops tried to carry out a massive assault with six airborne combat vehicles.

Video: Official channel of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo

Thanks to the prepared defense lines and coordinated actions, the defenders managed to destroy four enemy armored vehicles.

Read also: In Vovchansk sector, border guards repelled assault, captured 6 Russians

As Ukrinform reported, urban fighting continues in Chasiv Yar. Russian troops are resorting to total destruction tactics ther , which complicates the defense.

MENAFN23012025000193011044ID1109123670


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search