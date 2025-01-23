AFU Repel Massive Russian Assault In Chasiv Yar
1/23/2025 3:11:20 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo stopped an attempt by Russian troops to break through in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.
The 24th Mechanized Brigade posted a video of the repulsion of the enemy assault on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to the brigade, units of the Russian airborne troops tried to carry out a massive assault with six airborne combat vehicles.
Video: Official channel of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo
Thanks to the prepared defense lines and coordinated actions, the defenders managed to destroy four enemy armored vehicles.
As Ukrinform reported, urban fighting continues in Chasiv Yar. Russian troops are resorting to total destruction tactics ther , which complicates the defense.
