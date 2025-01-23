UN Senior Officials Lauds Partnership With Arab League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The United Nations reaffirmed commitment to the partnership with the Arab League aiming to improve the living conditions of the people across the Middle East region.

The League, as part of its continuous support to the Palestinian people, led the lobbying effort for Gaza ceasefire, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Khiari said during a meeting with the League's Secretary-General Ahmad Abol-Gheit at the Security Council in New York on Thursday.

The recently-reached ceasefire-hostage release deal provides a glimpse a hope for delivering the much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and the return of hostages to their families, he noted.

Khiari echoed the League's call for enabling the UNRWA to exercise its mandate and offer essential services to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The UN senior official appreciated the League's active role in putting an end to the hostilities between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation forces.

On the situation in post-Assad Syria, he said the UN and the Arab League as well as their member states work closely for coordinating a Syrian-owned and Syrian-lead comprehensive political process based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Regarding Yemen, Khiari noted that both organizations and regional partners play a crucial role in deescalating the conflict and building confidence among belligerent parties and moving towards the implementation of the UN-charted roadmap for a peaceful settlement.

On his part, Abol-Gheit said the League and the UN share similar views on how to settle the crises in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

He highlighted the importance of joint efforts to restore security, stability and justice in the region and beyond.

He welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal, but said it fails short of providing a durable solution to the Middle East conflict.

Peace remains to be unlikely in the region without establishing an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, the Arab League chief argued.

Abol-Gheit warned against the Israeli decisions to undermine the efforts of UNRWA, urging the UN Security Council to act decisively in defense of the UN aid agency. (end)

amm







MENAFN23012025000071011013ID1109123640