Cause Marketing Agency Cmrignite Offers Full-Service Digital Capabilities With The Launch Of Its In-House Proprietary Demand-Side Platform (DSP)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New digital offerings position agency as a one-stop resource delivering cost-effective marketing strategies that drive measurable results

Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMRignite, one of the nation's leading cause marketing agencies, today announced the launch of its in-house Demand-Side (DSP), empowering the agency to execute and manage digital campaigns directly. This proprietary DSP integrates cutting-edge and omnichannel capabilities with next-generation AI-powered automation, to ensure advertisers reach their exact audience at the right time.

By combining the advanced DSP technology with the agency's deep understanding of behavior change science, the DSP marks a new era of excellence for CMRignite, as the agency celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

As an agency that specializes in connecting brands with underserved communities and hard-to-reach audiences, CMRignite has been recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation by Inc. 5000 and as a Great Place To Work. The DSP platform will now offer CMRignite's clients advanced machine learning-powered solutions and sophisticated data analysis capabilities, providing even more precise and effective targeting of niche audiences.

“This is an exciting moment for our agency and our clients because our DSP is a powerful tool that allows us to have complete control over our clients' digital campaigns,” said Gina Davis, Senior Director of Paid Media.“By removing our need to work with third-party digital vendors, we are able to provide clients a more efficient, data-driven approach that can be integrated into all their marketing efforts.”



CMRignite's DSP includes the following features :

Advanced Audience Targeting and Profiling

MRI Data

Access to industry's leading exchanges, 25,000+ audience segments with over 30 different data providers

DMP Solutions

Data-Driven Optimization

Cross Cultural Capabilities

Social Impact Amplification

“The addition of the DSP enables brands and organizations the ability to launch cost-efficient campaigns, that will advance them toward achieving their mission, while driving impactful change within communities,” said Kristy Tlachac, Director of Paid Media and Strategic Planning.

To schedule a complimentary paid media consultation to discuss your organization's paid marketing needs, please email ... . For more information about CMRignite, visit cmrignite.com .



About CMRignite

CMRignite is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency that specializes in cause marketing campaigns for government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and national nonprofits. Since 1995, the agency has focused on developing innovative marketing campaigns that lead to real, positive change. CMRignite's capabilities include creative, digital marketing, paid media, public relations, research, social media and web design. Please visit or call (414) 247-9898 to learn more.

CONTACT: Nepherterra Best CMRignite 4147049932 ...