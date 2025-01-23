Allsci Launches AI Development Partner Program To Accelerate Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology R&D

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Exclusive Early Access to AllSci's Groundbreaking Scientific AI

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSci has opened its Development Partner Program to R&D-driven life science organizations seeking to leverage the power of its revolutionary AI platform. This exclusive program offers early access to AllSci's proprietary hypothesis database, advanced visualization engine, and AERIS-AllSci's cutting-edge AI purpose-built for research and scientific knowledge discovery.

Program partners will collaborate closely with AllSci to derive data-driven insights that inform their portfolio strategies, uncover R&D opportunities and gaps, and empower their researchers with tools to improve their efficiency, knowledge, and workflows.

AllSci's proprietary AERIS AI extracts research hypotheses, gathers supporting and refuting evidence from the literature, and visualizes the evolution and context of related science over time.

By joining the Development Partner Program, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations gain exclusive entry to AERIS and other transformative R&D tools.



Access Hypotheses: Explore science through supported and refuted hypotheses in addition to traditional articles and abstracts.

Identify Gaps and Opportunities: Map the scientific landscape through embedding visualizations that highlight research gaps and opportunities.

Benchmark: Analyze the research ecosystem, including concepts, organizations, and individual contributors.

Find Collaborators: Map collaboration networks and connect with the right potential partners. Optimize Portfolio: Gain insights into molecules and technologies within the R&D pipeline.

A Game-Changer for Pharma and Biotech

"AllSci's technology transforms how pharmaceutical and biotech companies understand the R&D landscape, improves their research productivity, and helps them differentiate their portfolios and strategy" said Matthew Chervenak, Founder and CEO of AllSci.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations are invited to explore this opportunity to redefine their approach to research. Participation in the Development Partner Program is limited.

For more information and to apply, please email us at [email protected] .

About AllSci

AllSci reframes how scientific knowledge is created, shared, and measured. Through AllSci, researchers and organizations explore and evaluate the scientific literature, publish their ideas and experimental results, and measure their contributions to the scientific dialogue. The company's proprietary AI-driven technology atomizes and connects scientific knowledge, creating new ways to visualize, explore, and track information. AllSci envisions a world in which researchers and organizations maximize their contributions to science and society.

Media Contact:

Dr. Eva Szarek, PhD

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AllSci

