Lithuania's PM Reiterates Unwavering Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should only take place under conditions of Ukraine's victory.

This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Gintautas Paluckas during a joint press with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform.

Paluckas emphasized:“I reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine. If Ukraine wishes or is forced to sit at the negotiation table, it must be solely under the condition of Ukraine's victory.”

He highlighted Lithuania's belief in a single just outcome to the war - Ukraine's triumph. To that end, Lithuania remains actively engaged and committed to achieving tangible results that contribute to this goal.

The head of the Lithuanian government added that Vilnius would continue to actively defend Ukraine's interests within NATO and provide military, economic, political, and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

He also assured support for Ukraine's energy sector during the winter and announced initiatives for infrastructure restoration in the future.

As previously reported, on December 20, a Lithuanian ministerial delegation led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas arrived in Kyiv.