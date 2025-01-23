Sanctuary Releases Gasteroids: A New Take On Infused Flower
LITTLETON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals is excited to announce the release of Gasteroids , a fresh approach to infused cannabis flower that delivers elevated potency, rich flavor, and unparalleled ease of use. Infused with live cannabis terpenes and finished with a dusting of 10% Space Dust by weight , Gasteroids stand out as a modern, accessible alternative to traditional products like moon rocks.
With a week-long infusion process that maximizes terpene retention, Gasteroids offer bold aromas, enhanced effects, and softer buds. But what truly sets them apart is their practicality-no sticky oils or torches required. Soft and easy to handle, Gasteroids are versatile enough to roll, pack, or vape, making them ideal for both seasoned users and newcomers alike.
"We wanted to rethink infused flower," said Alex Hildreth, Lab Director at Sanctuary Medicinals. "Gasteroids blend potency and practicality, giving customers a product that's just as enjoyable to use as it is effective."
Priced at just $13 per gram, Gasteroids combine premium features with affordability, ensuring a top-tier experience without the hassle or high cost.
Gasteroids will be available at all MA Sanctuary Medicinals locations on Valentine's Day.
About Sanctuary Medicinals:
Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated cannabis company dedicated to helping consumers improve their quality of life with cannabis innovation, quality, and accessibility. With dispensaries across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Florida, Sanctuary Medicinals is committed to rethinking what cannabis can be.
