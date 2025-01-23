Future Of IT Services In The Nordic Region: AI Integration, BFSI Growth, And Cloud Expansion Trends 2025-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information technology (IT) Services market in the Nordic Countries 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The information Technology (IT) services market in the Nordic countries is forecasted to grow by USD 8 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by growing adoption of edge computing, gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based it services, and incorporation of predictive analytics in managed security services. This study identifies the emergence of AI in information management as one of the prime reasons driving growth during the next few years. Also, integration of big data in IT services provider offerings and the growing BFSI sector and go-green initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the information technology (IT) services market in the Nordic countries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The Nordic IT Services market is segmented as below:
By Product
IT consulting and other services Internet services and infrastructure Data processing and outsources services
By Application
Technology and telecommunication BFSI Travel and hospitality Healthcare Others
The report covers the following areas:
Information Technology (IT) Services Market sizing Information Technology (IT) Services Market forecast Information Technology (IT) Services Market industry analysis
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT services market vendors that include:
Accenture ATOS Capgemini Services CGI Dell Technologies DXC Technology Hewlett Packard Hitachi Infosys IBM Ivanti Software Microsoft NNIT Nokia Tata Consultancy Services
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2024
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Information Technology (IT) Services Market in Nordic Countries 2019 - 2023
5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on the Information Technology (IT) Services Market in Nordic Countries
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
7.4 Threat of new entrants
7.5 Threat of substitutes
7.6 Threat of rivalry
7.7 Market condition
8 Market Segmentation by Product
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Product
8.3 IT consulting and other services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.4 Internet services and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.5 Data processing and outsources services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.6 Market opportunity by Product
9 Market Segmentation by Application
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Application
9.3 Technology and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.5 Travel and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.8 Market opportunity by Application
10 Customer Landscape
11 Geographic Landscape
11.1 Geographic segmentation
11.2 Geographic comparison
11.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
11.4 Norway - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
11.5 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
11.6 Finland - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
11.7 Iceland - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
11.8 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
12.1 Market drivers
12.2 Market challenges
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
12.4 Market opportunities/restraints
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.3 Landscape disruption
13.4 Industry risks
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
14.2 Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
