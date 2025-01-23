Future Of IT Services In The Nordic Region: AI Integration, BFSI Growth, And Cloud Expansion Trends 2025-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information (IT) Services in the Nordic Countries 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The information (IT) services market in the Nordic countries is forecasted to grow by USD 8 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing adoption of edge computing, gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based it services, and incorporation of predictive analytics in managed security services. This study identifies the emergence of AI in information management as one of the prime reasons driving growth during the next few years. Also, integration of big data in IT services provider offerings and the growing BFSI sector and go-green initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the information technology (IT) services market in the Nordic countries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The Nordic IT Services market is segmented as below:

By Product



IT consulting and other services

Internet services and infrastructure Data processing and outsources services

By Application



Technology and telecommunication

BFSI

Travel and hospitality

Healthcare Others

The report covers the following areas:



Information Technology (IT) Services Market sizing

Information Technology (IT) Services Market forecast Information Technology (IT) Services Market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT services market vendors that include:



Accenture

ATOS

Capgemini Services

CGI

Dell Technologies

DXC Technology

Hewlett Packard

Hitachi

Infosys

IBM

Ivanti Software

Microsoft

NNIT

Nokia Tata Consultancy Services

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Information Technology (IT) Services Market in Nordic Countries 2019 - 2023

5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Information Technology (IT) Services Market in Nordic Countries

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 IT consulting and other services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Internet services and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Data processing and outsources services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Market opportunity by Product

9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Application

9.3 Technology and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Travel and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.8 Market opportunity by Application

10 Customer Landscape

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

11.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.4 Norway - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.5 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.6 Finland - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.7 Iceland - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.8 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies



Accenture

ATOS

Capgemini Services

CGI

Dell Technologies

DXC Technology Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

IBM

Ivanti Software Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NNIT AS

Nokia Corp. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

