Netsurit Acquires US Computer Connection

USCC, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, brings a strong team of experienced and culturally aligned leaders to the Netsurit family. The addition of USCC is part of Netsurit's ongoing U.S. expansion strategy, further expanding its footprint in the Tri-State region and building on exciting opportunities for accelerated growth, strengthened market position and the ability to deliver superior service across multiple time zones.

"After 37 years of building this business, I am confident that Netsurit will continue our legacy of excellence and innovation while honoring the loyalty and trust of our valued customers and the dedication of our employees," said Garry Feldman, CEO of USCC.

Recognized as a top managed service provider globally, Netsurit generated over $55 million in revenue, with nearly 70% coming from recurring sources in 2023. Garry and his team, now part of Netsurit, will continue to ensure businesses have the most reliable and professional IT services.

The addition of US Computer Connection strengthens Netsurit's position and enhances its capabilities in the managed service sector. It is a natural progression in the company's North American expansion.

"We are very excited to have Garry Feldman and his team join the Netsurit family," said Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit. "We know we will learn a lot from the USCC leadership team and its people. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide world-class managed services to clients in the Tri-State area."

Netsurit holds five Microsoft Solution Partner designations and is on a mission to continue developing and strengthening its Microsoft partnership to empower its clients and support business success.



About Netsurit:

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit provides managed services for organizations of all sizes. For organizations that battle the nonstop challenges of the modern workplace but lack end-to-end IT expertise, Netsurit ensures that their business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient.

