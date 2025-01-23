A Boy And His Dream Foundation Presents: The Starlit Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

An Evening to Illuminate the Path to Brighter Futures for Underserved Youth

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Boy and His Dream Foundation is thrilled to announce its Annual Starlit Gala, a magical fundraising event to support children across Chicago, the United States, and Nigeria. The gala will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the W Hotel City Center in downtown Chicago, beginning at 6:00 PM.

Hosted by Samantha Chatman and Dr. Tasha Green Cruzat, the Starlit Gala aims to raise $300,000 for programs including scholarships, mentorships, and educational supplies. Funds will also support building playgrounds and safe spaces in Africa, with plans to construct two additional playgrounds to increase community enrollment.

The evening will feature exquisite hors d'oeuvres, a unique silent auction, and adopt-a-star opportunities. Guests will enjoy live entertainment by the Yohan Experience, personal testimonies from scholarship recipients, and an inspiring story from founder Sunny Akhigbe.

"Hope is the main message we want to convey to the children benefiting from our foundation-encouraging them to chase their dreams relentlessly," said Greg Dekalb, Director of Scholarships. "These opportunities will help them achieve their goals and create a better future."

The Starlit Gala offers a unique opportunity to connect with the community and support life-changing programs. Tickets are now available for purchase at or by contacting Alexandria at [email protected] .

Thank you to our sponsors: Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, The Allen and Ellen M Blessman Family Fund, and The Stephen and Patricia Blessman Family Fund.

About A Boy and His Dream Foundation

A Boy and His Dream is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that empowers underserved youth in Chicago and Nigeria through education, mentorship, and safe spaces for play. 100% of the funds raised go directly to supporting the children we serve. For more information, visit .

SOURCE A Boy and His Dream Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED