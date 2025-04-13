403
Several Palestinians Martyred And Injured In Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Sunday as Israeli airstrikes continued to pound various areas across the Gaza Strip, according to local and medical sources.
In the central Gaza Strip, seven Palestinians were martyred when an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle on Al-Rashid Street in Deir al-Balah.
In Jabalia al-Balad area, in the northern Gaza Strip, a woman was martyred in an Israeli drone strike which targeted a group of civilians, witnesses reported.
Further casualties were reported following Israeli airstrikes on two schools sheltering displaced families - Saad Bin Muadh School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and Al-Dahyan School in Sheikh Radwan.
The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 50,933 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 116,045 others injured.
Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.
Israel's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
