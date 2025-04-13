403
Qatar Condemns, In Strongest Terms, Israeli Occupation's Bombing Of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms the bombardment of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, considering this act a brutal massacre and a heinous crime against defenseless civilians, as well as a brazen encroachment upon the provisions of international humanitarian law.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's unequivocal rejection of the Israeli attacks on civilian objects, including hospitals, schools, and population assembly points in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry warned of the crumbling health system in the Gaza Strip, along with the expansion of the conflict cycle in the region due to the unabated Israeli atrocities, calling on the international community to uphold its responsibilities in protecting defenseless civilians.
In addition, the ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's enduring position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution to ensure the establishment of the independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital
