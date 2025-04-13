403
Finance Minister Meets Visiting French Senators
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with some members of the French Senate, currently visiting the State of Qatar.
Discussions during the meeting focused on cooperation relations and prospects for enhancing them in the fields of investment, finance, and economy, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.
