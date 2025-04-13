Video: Bangladesh Reintroduces 'Except Israel' Phrase On Passports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dhaka: Bangladesh has restored an "except Israel" inscription on passports, local media reported on Sunday, effectively barring its citizens from travelling to that country.



The phrase "valid for all countries except Israel," which was printed on Bangladeshi passports for decades, was removed during the later years of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.



Nilima Afroze, a deputy secretary at the home ministry, told Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency on Sunday that authorities had "issued a directive last week" to restore the inscription.



"The director general of the department of immigration and passport was asked to take necessary measures to implement this change," local newspaper The Daily Star quoted Afroze as saying on Sunday.



In 2021, the words "except Israel" were removed from passports, although the then government under Hasina clarified that the country's stance on Israel had not changed.

The country's support for an independent Palestinian state was visible on Saturday when around 100,000 people gathered in Dhaka in solidarity with Gaza.

A fragile ceasefire between the warring parties fell apart last month and Gaza's health ministry said on Sunday that at least 1,574 Palestinians had been killed since October 7 last year, taking the overall death toll since the war began to 50,944.