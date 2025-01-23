DC Glenn 'Whoomp! (There It Is)' Talks Confidence And Success On Breaking Bullying Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DC Glenn on Breaking Bullying Podcast

On Tim Flynn's Breaking Bullying podcast, DC Glenn"Whoomp! (There It Is)" shares his perspective on success, self-confidence & breaking the cycle of bullying.

- DC GlennMANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful episode of Tim Flynn's Breaking Bullying podcast, DC Glenn , the voice behind the iconic“Whoomp! (There It Is)” and member of the legendary hip-hop duo Tag Team, shares his perspective on success, the importance of confidence, and how we can break the cycle of bullying. As an advocate for self-confidence and resilience, Glenn's conversation with Tim serves as an inspiring reminder that no matter the obstacles we face, perseverance and belief in ourselves can lead to success.DC Glenn's appearance on Breaking Bullying is a perfect example of how confidence can shape one's journey. He delves into his personal definition of success, sharing that building self-confidence is the key to overcoming challenges and excelling in life. For Glenn, it's not just about the music or accolades, but about having the mental strength to push through tough times, recognize opportunities, and stay true to your path.The episode highlights Glenn's involvement in the broader conversation about bullying, a pervasive issue that impacts people of all ages. Glenn, who has seen both the bright lights of fame and the shadows of hardship, speaks from experience, emphasizing how crucial it is to support others who may be facing bullying or harassment. He believes that empowering individuals with confidence can break the cycle of bullying, allowing them to rise above negativity and create positive change in their lives and communities.About Breaking Bullying Podcast: Tim Flynn's Breaking Bullying podcast is dedicated to raising awareness about the harmful effects of bullying and offering support for those affected. By sharing inspiring stories of people who have triumphed over bullying, the podcast provides listeners with tangible tools and motivation for overcoming adversity. The podcast features high-profile guests like actor and Tae Bo creator, Billy Blanks, Karate Kid's Sean Kanan, Buns of Steel fitness star Tamilee Webb, and others; all of whom offer powerful insights into how they've used their experiences to grow personally and professionally.In addition to hosting the podcast, Tim Flynn is on a mission to educate the public about bullying prevention through his seminars and workshops. His interactive sessions focus on building self-esteem, encouraging people to speak out against bullying, and helping parents, kids, teachers, and community leaders foster environments of support and kindness. Tim has teamed with his local United Way as the anti-bullying expert under the suicide prevention umbrella of United Way. Tim is recognized by The Martial Arts History Museum in Glendale, CA, as one of the Top Advocates in the country to speak against Bullying.DC Glenn's Journey: From his roots in Chicago to his rise as part of the duo Tag Team, DC Glenn's journey is an example of what happens when talent and confidence collide. He's more than just the voice of“Whoomp! (There It Is)”-he's also an actor, voiceover artist, and advocate for spreading positivity. His recent appearance in a GEICO commercial, which spoofed his hit song with“Scoop! There It Is,” has introduced his music to a whole new generation of fans.DC Glenn's appearance on Breaking Bullying serves as a powerful reminder that confidence is the cornerstone of success, and that bullying can be combated through community, support, and self-empowerment. By sharing his personal story and promoting the message of resilience, Glenn joins a growing movement of individuals working to make bullying a thing of the past.For anyone who's ever faced the sting of bullying, this podcast episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear DC Glenn's inspiring thoughts and learn how we can all take action to break the bullying cycle, especially in these challenging times.Listen to this Breaking Bullying episode on all podcast channels.: YouTube, Apple, Spotify, & iHeart.Tim Flynn is traveling the country to give workshops and seminars at schools, corporations and community events.

