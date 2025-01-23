Only Trump, Xi Could Push Putin Toward Peace - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky believes only the leaders of the United States and China, Donald and Xi Jinping, could push Russian dictator Vladimir to peace.

The head of state stated this in Davos, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

"I think he (Xi Jinping - ed.) could push Putin to peace. President Trump is the strongest, and so is Xi Jinping. I don't think there are others who could do this because Putin's after all the sanctions is very dependent on China and on the decisions of the Chinese leader. Perhaps it makes sense for Trump and Xi Jinping to have a dialogue on how to put pressure on Putin together," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he stressed that no peace negotiations should take place without Ukraine's participation, and that the most important issue in such negotiations is effective security guarantees for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 22, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on social media that he“loves” the Russian people and that he is“not looking to hurt” Russia but will have no choice but to introduce "high level of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions" on goods from Russia if Moscow snubs a peace agreement in Ukraine.

Photo: World Economic Forum