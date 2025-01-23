Only Trump, Xi Could Push Putin Toward Peace - Zelensky
Date
1/23/2025 9:06:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky believes only the leaders of the United States and China, Donald trump and Xi Jinping, could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to peace.
The head of state stated this in Davos, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.
"I think he (Xi Jinping - ed.) could push Putin to peace. President Trump is the strongest, and so is Xi Jinping. I don't think there are others who could do this because Putin's Economy after all the sanctions is very dependent on China and on the decisions of the Chinese leader. Perhaps it makes sense for Trump and Xi Jinping to have a dialogue on how to put pressure on Putin together," Zelensky said.
Read also:
Ukraine needs more US involvement to force Russia to negotiate – Sybiha
At the same time, he stressed that no peace negotiations should take place without Ukraine's participation, and that the most important issue in such negotiations is effective security guarantees for Ukraine.
Read also:
Freezing conflict would put Ukraine in weak position before negotiations – Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 22, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on social media that he“loves” the Russian people and that he is“not looking to hurt” Russia but will have no choice but to introduce "high level of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions" on goods from Russia if Moscow snubs a peace agreement in Ukraine.
Photo: World Economic Forum
MENAFN23012025000193011044ID1109122308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.