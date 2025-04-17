403
Turkey Dismisses Legal Validity of Greece’s Maritime Spatial Planning
(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a firm response on Wednesday to Greece’s recent maritime initiatives, asserting that Athens' unilateral decisions regarding maritime spatial planning bear no legal weight for Ankara.
This reaction followed Greece’s announcement of its Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) efforts conducted under European Union regulations.
According to the ministry, specific zones outlined in Greece’s “Maritime Spatial Plan” infringe upon Turkey’s maritime authority in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.
The statement emphasized that these areas fall within Turkey’s claimed jurisdiction and warned against actions that overlook this reality.
The ministry underscored the importance of refraining from one-sided steps in partially or fully enclosed seas such as the Aegean and Mediterranean.
It noted that international maritime principles advocate for collaboration among neighboring coastal nations in such waters, particularly when addressing environmental concerns.
Despite the tensions, Turkey reiterated its readiness to engage with Greece in cooperative efforts concerning the Aegean Sea.
It affirmed its openness to dialogue and mutual efforts grounded in mutual respect.
The ministry further declared that “the aforementioned actions and fait accompli attempts, as in the past, will not have any legal consequences for Türkiye today or in the future.”
Ankara maintains that all matters related to maritime boundaries and jurisdiction should be tackled through an authentic, comprehensive approach based on global legal standards, fairness, and amicable bilateral ties.
This stance aligns with the principles set out in the “Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness,” signed on December 7, 2023, “which reflects the mutual intent to foster positive Turkish-Greek relations,” the ministry concluded.
This stance aligns with the principles set out in the “Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness,” signed on December 7, 2023, “which reflects the mutual intent to foster positive Turkish-Greek relations,” the ministry concluded.
